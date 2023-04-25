Share:

Outlook: Today we get Case-Shiller home data and new home sales, consumer confidence, and the Philly and Richmond Fed indices. None of these are considered top tier FX market-movers, but we are hungry for something, anything, to take us off the fence. Meanwhile, risk-off continues to feed on itself, accounting for at least some of the extraordinary upmove in the Swiss franc.

Geopolitics is likely ramping up the anxiety level–you can’t open a newspaper (metaphorically speaking) without somebody pontificating about the US-China dispute, or China backing Russia and bringing in Iran, etc. Domestic politics are no more soothing with the next Democrat to run for president over 80 and his opponent facing some seven trials, both civil and criminal. There is also a whiff of the debt ceiling problem.

For FX, probably the most relevant stories pertain to the ECB feeling hawkish (for 50 bp next time, or even 75 bp) while the Fed is up for 25 bp and then a pause. This is reflected in the respective 2-years diverging. See the chart from ksihitij.com. Relative interest rates are not always the driver in FX, but can never be dismissed in favor of political or other news. They never really go away. And note that these are nominal rates, not real ones. See the 2-year US-Germany differential.

The Bank of Japan meeting later this week is driving some speculation that once Gov Ueda is fully in charge, he could lift the curve control max from 50 bp to 75 bp or more. This would be dramatic news for the yen and especially the euro/yen, one of the best performers of late. We have no evidence Ueda will do that and in fact he has said out loud that it’s not his intention, but the idea sets some nerves on fire–the carry trade is huge.

Forecast: Risk off is the flavor of the day, even if some reasons for it are not relevant, or premature, or have only a distant relationship to fundamentals. China-Russia as looming enemies, for example, is a premature diagnosis. Even the worriest of worry-warts do not forecast war over Taiwan. But they can legitimately worry about global trade on the decline, since global trade was the engine of growth in the past two decades. Anyway, the Swiss franc is the winner in a risk-off world and the dollar is the loser in a world where it’s the first to cut rates in what is still an inflationary period. We do not concur the Fed will cut this year, but the market disagrees. The Fed funds futures continue to show the rate will be back under 5% by the end of Q3, which is unrealistic and contrary to every Fed statement. (And silly, because the Fed never moves that fast.)

The market expects recession to hit the US in Q2 or Q3, hence the dollar softness. Meanwhile, those still expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia to stand pat in its pause may get a surprise when CPI and GDP are reported. A lift could get a hawkish response.

