Financials: March Bonds are 3 lower at 161’09, 10 Year Notes 2 lower at 130’21 and 5 year Notes 1.5 lower at 121”00.0. Not much to report as the Bonds are still rangebound between 160’00 and 164’00. The yield curve again inched higher as the price of Bonds lost ground to shorter dated treasuries.
Grains: March Corn is fractionally lower at 602’2 and March Beans 4’0 lower at 1331’0. The trend on both Corn and Beans has turned to sideways to higher as these markets traded through upside resistance amid dry weather in the S. American plains of Brazil and Argentina. These markets could become quite volatile over the next week as the year unwinds because of thin markets.
Cattle: Feb. Live Cattle closed about 40 higher Wednesday at 137.375, down about 140 for the week. Support is now 136.050 and resistance 138.150. Cattle on Feed Repot this afternoon should reflect higher marketings. I still suspect that packers are overbought ( too much inventory).
Silver: March Silver is up 2 cents at 22.84, up about 30 cents for the week. As stated last week, I suspect we will see bottoming action amid a retest of recent lows of the 1.50 area. Resistance should come into play above 23.10.
S&P: March S&P’s are 12.00 higher at 4698.00, up slightly for the week and substantially off the weekly low of 4520.00. The possibility of a “no” vote on the build back better program and the prospect of European lockdowns due to the rapid spread of the covid-19 variant Omicron rocked this market earlier in the week. Like the Bonds, this market will have sharply lower volume for the rest of the year and could be very volatile (sharp rallies and breaks).
Currency: The March Dollar Index 19.5 higher at 96.250. Trend remains up with short term resistance above 96.50. This market needs a close below 95.40 to violate the uptrend. If this occurs it will pique my interest in other currencies (Pound, Yen and Euro).
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1300 after hot US inflation data
EUR/USD remains under modest bearish in the early American session and tests 1.1300 amid renewed dollar strength. The data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Thursday that the Core PCE inflation jumped to 4.7% in November from 4.2% in October.
GBP/USD erases portion of daily gains, holds above 1.3400
GBP/USD edged lower from monthly highs toward 1.3400 after the data from the US showed that the annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 4.7% in November, beating the market expectation of 4.5%.
Gold bulls face a critical resistance area at around 1,815.00
The dollar is down in a risk-on scenario, after enjoying some temporal demand heading into the US opening. Gold trades at around $1,807, not far from a fresh weekly high of 1,810.02. XAU briefly fell below the 1,800 threshold following the release of the first batch of US data.
XRP price to provide a buying opportunity before Ripple rallies 15%
XRP price has been on an upswing streak since it broke out of a vital resistance barrier. This development has allowed Ripple to defy the short-term bearish outlook.
Alibaba tanks as Chinese regulators end partnership
NYSE:BABA fell by 4.20% during Wednesday’s trading session. Chinese regulators end partnership with AliBaba’s Cloud Platform. AliBaba is looking to expand its Southeast Asian eCommerce market.