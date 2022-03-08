Recap 3/07 - Monday, the S&P gapped down 2 handles, for the high of the day, and then trended 128 handles lower, making the low of the day at the close.

3/07 – The major indices trended sharply lower all day to finish with a huge down day per the following closes: INDU - 797.42; S&P 500 - 127.78; and the NASDAQ Composite - 482.48.

Looking ahead - The next major change in trend point is 3/08 PM. If the market continues to decline, look for a short-term low late Tuesday or early Wednesday. A likely price target is a test of the 4120 area, 2/24 low. A big rally into 3/8 PM could set up a high. After that window, it is relatively quiet for about one week.

Please see details below. The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

F. 3/04 AC – Geo Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.

G. 3/04 AC – Neptune 135 US North Node. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 3/08 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel Latitude US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.

C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.

E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/7, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC S&P 500* - *3/7*, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.

Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.

Astro – 3/7, 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4120 Resistance – 4260.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4120 Resistance – 4430.

Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.