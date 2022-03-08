Recap 3/07 - Monday, the S&P gapped down 2 handles, for the high of the day, and then trended 128 handles lower, making the low of the day at the close.
3/07 – The major indices trended sharply lower all day to finish with a huge down day per the following closes: INDU - 797.42; S&P 500 - 127.78; and the NASDAQ Composite - 482.48.
Looking ahead - The next major change in trend point is 3/08 PM. If the market continues to decline, look for a short-term low late Tuesday or early Wednesday. A likely price target is a test of the 4120 area, 2/24 low. A big rally into 3/8 PM could set up a high. After that window, it is relatively quiet for about one week.
Please see details below.
Please see details below. The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
F. 3/04 AC – Geo Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.
G. 3/04 AC – Neptune 135 US North Node. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
H. 3/08 PM – Uranus Contra-Parallel Latitude US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.
C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/09/22 – 64 (8^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.
3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.
3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.
3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/7, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC S&P 500* - *3/7*, 3/9, 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.
Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.
Astro – 3/7, 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4120 Resistance – 4260.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4120 Resistance – 4430.
Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Gold retreats from multi-month highs, closes in on $2,000
After reaching its strongest level since August 2020 at $2,021 earlier in the day, gold reversed its direction and started to decline toward $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day, putting additional weight on XAU/USD.
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD has recovered toward 1.0900 but seems to be having a tough time gathering momentum. The EU is reportedly considering massive joint bond sales to fund energy end defence spending. Meanwhile, the data from the euro area confirmed that the economy grew by 0.3% on a quarterly basis in Q4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 as greenback loses strength
The bearish pressure surrounding GBP/USD seems to have eased off in the European trading hours on Tuesday with the pair holding above 1.3100. The dollar is struggling to preserve its strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk perception as investors eye geopolitical headlines.
Whales hunt Ethereum-killer Cardano, scoop ADA in crypto market bloodshed
Proponents have identified large wallet investors bargain-hunting Ethereum-killer Cardano as cryptocurrencies suffer a price drop in the crypto market bloodbath.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
High volatility due to the Russia-Ukraine war implies lowering leverage. Trading with the trend has never been more relevant than now. Being aware of a potential reversal is also critical.