Recap 6/16 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 62 handle gap down and declined another 70 handles into a 10:51 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 1:29 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 47 handles into a 2:54 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 28 handles into the close.

6/16 – The major indices opened with a big gap down and traded much lower for most of the day to finish with the following huge down closes: DJIA - 741.46; S&P 500 -123.22; and the Nasdaq Composite - 453.06.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend window is 6/17 AC with three Astro events. Please see details below.

The Now Index is not available due to a CBOE technical problem.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 6/16 AM – Mercury Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/17 AC – Saturn Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, Commodity Index, OIL.

C. 6/17 AC – Mars Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oj.

D. 6/17 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel Latitude US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3620 Resistance – 3760.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.