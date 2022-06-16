Recap 6/15 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 28 handle gap up and then rallied another 31 handles into a 10:08 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 34 handles into an 11:21 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into a 12:33 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:58 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 2:01 PM high at the Fed announcement. From that high, the S&P declined sharply 64 handles into a 2:33 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 103 handles into a 2:46 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 53 handles into a 2:58 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 65 handles into a 3:35 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into the close.

6/15 – The major indices opened strong, then traded in a wide whipsaw range into the Fed frenzy, leading to a sharp dip, and then a huge rally into a 3:35 PM high of the day, and then a halfway re-treat into the close. This left the indices with a strong up day per the following closes: DJIA + 303.70; S&P 500 + 54.51; and the Nasdaq Composite + 270.91.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend point is 6/16 AM. In overnight trading, at the time of this writing, the S&P futures have declined to a new low, breaking Tuesday’s low at the 3710 area.

The Now Index had retreated to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 6/16 AM – Mercury Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

B. 6/17 AC – Saturn Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper, Commodity Index, OIL.

C. 6/17 AC – Mars Perihelion. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, Oj.

D. 6/17 AC – Jupiter Contra-Parallel Latitude US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW

*DJIA – 6/27

Fibonacci – 6/16, 6/21, 6/27

Astro – 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3700, 3650 Resistance – 3790.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart .

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results.