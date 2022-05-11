Recap 5/10 – Tuesday, the S&P gapped open up 44 handles and then rallied another 34 lower into a 9:31 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 41 handles into a 9:50 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 32 handles into a 10:07 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 102 handles into a 12:33 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 83 handles into a 2:02 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged about 45 handles lower into the close.

5/10 – The major indices, following a very strong up opening, made their high of the day in the first minute of trading, then had a huge decline into mid-day. and the closed about mid-range to finish mixed per the following closes: DJIA – 84.96; S&P 500 + 9.81; and the Nasdaq Composite + 114.42.

Looking ahead - Monday’s close set up what could have been a good low on Tuesday. However, the big gap up open took much of the wind out of the sails and spoiled what could have been a big up day. Keep in mind that the key times gives us the key prices. Therefore, Tuesday’s low on the S&P 500 at 3958.17 is a key support level and Tuesday’s high at 4068.82 is a key resistance level. Our next major Astro point is 5/10 AC when Geo Jupiter enters Aries.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 5/10 AC – Geo Jupiter enters Aries. Important change in trend Oats. Also, Coffee, Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, & Wheat.

C. 5/11 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.

D. 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.

G. 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

5/12 = 813 Music Math days > 2/19/2000 Major Top.

5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top.

5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 MAJOR TOP.

5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/12, 5/16. 5/28.

Astro – 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27*.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3960, 3920 Resistance – 4020, 4080.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3960, 3920 Resistance – 4020, 4080.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.