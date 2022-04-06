Recap 4/05 – Tuesday the S&P opened down 11 handles, traded down another 4 handles for a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 10:03 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 51 handles into a 12:30 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 1:19 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into a 3:50 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 12 handles into the close.

4/05 – The major indices had, on average, a strong down day per the following closes: INDU – 280.70; S&P 500 - 57.52: and the NASDAQ Composite – 328.39.

Looking ahead - We had a change in trend due for 4/4 AC and we certainly got that via a high in the first 33 minutes on Tuesday. Keep in mind this is a very high-energy month with many major aspects bunched together into a small time frame. That makes it likely that there will be many big swings that last only a short amount of time. 4/6 has three points, one in the AM, one in the PM, and one AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

1. F. 4/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

G. 4/05 PM – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 4/05 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

I. 4/06 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 US Mercury. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.

DJIA* – 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/5, 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Support - 4510, 4470 Resistance – 4560.

Support - 4510, 4470 Resistance – 4560.

