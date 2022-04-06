Recap 4/05 – Tuesday the S&P opened down 11 handles, traded down another 4 handles for a 9:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 10:03 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 51 handles into a 12:30 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 1:19 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 48 handles into a 3:50 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 12 handles into the close.
4/05 – The major indices had, on average, a strong down day per the following closes: INDU – 280.70; S&P 500 - 57.52: and the NASDAQ Composite – 328.39.
Looking ahead - We had a change in trend due for 4/4 AC and we certainly got that via a high in the first 33 minutes on Tuesday. Keep in mind this is a very high-energy month with many major aspects bunched together into a small time frame. That makes it likely that there will be many big swings that last only a short amount of time. 4/6 has three points, one in the AM, one in the PM, and one AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
1. F. 4/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Neptune. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
G. 4/05 PM – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.
H. 4/05 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
I. 4/06 AM – Moon’s North Node 60 US Mercury. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
J. 4/06 PM – Jupiter 135 US North Node. Moderate change in tend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
K. 4/06 AC – Uranus 90 US MC. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.
Fibonacci – 4/5, 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – 4/6, 4/7, *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4510, 4470 Resistance – 4560.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4510, 4470 Resistance – 4560.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
