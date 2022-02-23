Recap 2/22 - The S&P opened with a 20 handle gap down and then traded another 16 handles lower into a 9:35 AM low From that low, the S&P rallied 49 handles into a 10:30 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 95 handles into a 2:11 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 66 handles into a 3:13 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 46 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied16 handles into the close.
2/22 – The major indices had a wild roller-coaster day with strong 80 handle decline in Monday night futures trading, a rally into positive territory in the morning, a decline back to test the overnight lows. and then finishing about mid-range with the following closes INDU - 482.57; S&P 500 - 44.11; and the NASDAQ Composite - 166.55.
Looking ahead - We had a big decline over the weekend in night trading and then this low was re-tested Tuesday afternoon leading a moderate recovery into the close. The next major Astro point is due 2/23 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. D. 2/18 AC – Neptune Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 2/18 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. This is a 248 year cycle. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 2/18 AC – Jupiter 60 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
4. A. 2/22 AC – Saturn 0 US Moon. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 2/23 AM – Jupiter 45 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 2/23 AC - Jupiter 45 Pluto. Moderate change in trend Cocoa, Coffee, CI/CRB, Oats, Oil, T-Bonds.
D. 2/23 AC – Jupiter 120 US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 2/28 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low.
DJIA* – 2/22.
S&P 500* - 2/25.
Fibonacci – 2/18.
Astro – 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4260, 4225 Resistance – 4330, 4390.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4260, 4225 Resistance – 4330, 4390.
Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
As of 2/18, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 31 and 32.
