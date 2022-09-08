Recap 9/07 - The S&P opened flat and then rallied 79 handles into a 3:29 PM high of the day. From that high, there was a small 8 handle pull back into the close.
9/07 – The major indices had a very large up day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 435.98; S&P 500 + 71.68; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 246.99.
Review – Tuesday’s sloppy price action raised doubts that we were going to get the Venus Perihelion low we expected. Our window extended to early Wednesday and that is when the market got its act together and began it’s big rally. With not much happening until Friday, there is the potential for this rally to continue for the end of the week.
Looking Ahead – The next major change in trend window is due 9/09 – 9/09/ AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 9/09 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, WHEAT.
B. 9/09 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, C.I., Oil.
C. 9/09 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Market math
9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW
9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH
Fibonacci – 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27
*DJIA – 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27
*NYSE – 9/13, 9/26
Astro – 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3903, 3887, 3865 Resistance – 4020, 4067, 4111.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3903, 3887, 3865 Resistance – 4020, 4067, 4111.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
