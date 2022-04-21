Recap 4/20 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 10 handle gap up and then rallied 16 handles into a 9:31 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 30 handles into 9:57 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 10:55 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into an 11:22 AM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 11 handles into an 11:46 AM high, From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 1:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 2:55 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 28 handles into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into the close.
4/20 – The major indices had a very divergent mixed day to finish with the following closes: INDU + 249.59; S&P 500 - 2.76: and the NASDAQ Composite - 166.59.
Looking ahead - Wednesday was a mixed day with the S&P closing nearly flat. The next change in trend is due now, 4/20 AC. However, Wednesday’s price action didn’t give us much of a clue for a set up. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
4. A. 4/20 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 Saturn. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Coffee, Cotton, Silver.
B. 4/22 AC– Helio Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.
C. 4/22 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.
F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
DJIA* – 4/26.
Fibonacci – 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4450 Resistance – 4490.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4450, 4400 Resistance – 4490, 4520.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
