Recap 4/20 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 10 handle gap up and then rallied 16 handles into a 9:31 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 30 handles into 9:57 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 10:55 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into an 11:22 AM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 11 handles into an 11:46 AM high, From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 1:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 2:55 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 28 handles into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into the close.

4/20 – The major indices had a very divergent mixed day to finish with the following closes: INDU + 249.59; S&P 500 - 2.76: and the NASDAQ Composite - 166.59.

Looking ahead - Wednesday was a mixed day with the S&P closing nearly flat. The next change in trend is due now, 4/20 AC. However, Wednesday’s price action didn’t give us much of a clue for a set up. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 4/20 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 Saturn. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Coffee, Cotton, Silver.

B. 4/22 AC– Helio Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.

C. 4/22 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

DJIA* – 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4450 Resistance – 4490.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4450, 4400 Resistance – 4490, 4520.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.