Recap 9/13 - The S&P opened with a 74 handle gap down and then continued to steadily decline another 116 handles into a 3:48 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 11 handles into the close.

9/13 – The major indices had a super huge decline, the largest down day since June 2020, to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 1276.37; S&P 500 – 177.72; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 632.84.

Review – We were looking for the S&P to reverse to the down side by the first hour. You could say, we didn’t have to wait. The market opened with a huge gap down. The December S&P E-Mini futures has been trading 18 handles over the S&P 500 Index. Just before the inflation news hit at 8:30 AM, the futures hit a high of 4175. If you subtract the 18 handle premium, you get the inferred price for the S&P 500 Index, which would be 4157. This was within one handle of an exact .618 retracement of the last big decline, from the August 16 high to the September 6 low, which was 438 handles. I gave you 4158 as a resistance level last night.

Looking ahead – The short term trend is now down and will probably continue lower for several more days. There is no regular Astro activity until the end of this week. However, we do have a one change in trend point from the *DJIA harmonic analysis due on 9/14, which may be indicating a counter trend rally. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

E. 9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26.

Astro – 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 4070.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 4070.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.