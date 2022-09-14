Recap 9/13 - The S&P opened with a 74 handle gap down and then continued to steadily decline another 116 handles into a 3:48 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 11 handles into the close.
9/13 – The major indices had a super huge decline, the largest down day since June 2020, to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 1276.37; S&P 500 – 177.72; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 632.84.
Review – We were looking for the S&P to reverse to the down side by the first hour. You could say, we didn’t have to wait. The market opened with a huge gap down. The December S&P E-Mini futures has been trading 18 handles over the S&P 500 Index. Just before the inflation news hit at 8:30 AM, the futures hit a high of 4175. If you subtract the 18 handle premium, you get the inferred price for the S&P 500 Index, which would be 4157. This was within one handle of an exact .618 retracement of the last big decline, from the August 16 high to the September 6 low, which was 438 handles. I gave you 4158 as a resistance level last night.
Looking ahead – The short term trend is now down and will probably continue lower for several more days. There is no regular Astro activity until the end of this week. However, we do have a one change in trend point from the *DJIA harmonic analysis due on 9/14, which may be indicating a counter trend rally. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.
E. 9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.
G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
Market math
9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.
*DJIA – 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.
*NYSE – 9/26.
Astro – 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 4070.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 4070.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above parity after EU data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated below parity during the European trading hours. The data from the euro area showed that Industrial Production contracted by 2.4% on a yearly basis in July, putting additional weight on the shared currency.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.1550 after mixed UK inflation data
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI declined to 9.9% in August but the Core CPI edged higher to 6.3%. Investors await US PPI data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold clings to small gains above $1,700
Gold stretched higher and was last seen posting small daily gains above $1,700. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.4% ahead of the American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Cardano price in cahoots with bears, ADA holders could worsen the situation
Cardano price shows an interesting outlook that could worsen things for its holders. The short-term outlook slowly aligns with the larger bearish picture of the cryptocurrency markets.