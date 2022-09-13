Recap 9/12 - The S&P opened with a 15 handle gap up and then rallied another 36 handles into a 10:25 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 31 handles into a 12:10 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 1:30 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 15 handles into a 2:34 PM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles higher into the close.

9/12 – The major indices had a strong up day to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 229.63; S&P 500 +43.05; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 154.10.

Review & Looking Ahead – The S&P had a strong opening and looked like it was following our classic pattern for a first hour high in a change in trend window. That high held for the S&P 500 Index until the close. However, the futures in overnight trading have taken out the Monday high. For this change in trend window to be considered effective, we must see the S&P peak and turned lower no later than Tuesday’s first hour. Resistance is now at 4158 for the S&P 500 Index. The S&P is now at a major fork in the road. What happens on Tuesday should be very pivotal.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 9/09 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, WHEAT.

B. 9/09 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, C.I., Oil.

C. 9/09 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

E. 9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market math

9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/13, 9/26.

Astro – 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4080 Resistance – 4158.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4080 Resistance – 4158.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.