Recap 3/23 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped down 19 handles and then declined another 19 handles into a 9:51 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 12:01 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into a 2:15 low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 2:49 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles to close at the low of the day.
3/23 – The major indices had a strong down day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 448.96; S&P 500 - 55.37: and the NASDAQ Composite - 186.21.
Looking ahead - The next change in trend point is 3/24 AC.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.
G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.
3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.
DJIA* – 3/25 AC.
S&P 500* - 3/25 AC.
Astro – 3/25.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4425 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4425 Resistance – 4549.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
