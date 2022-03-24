Recap 3/23 - Tuesday, the S&P gapped down 19 handles and then declined another 19 handles into a 9:51 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 12:01 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into a 2:15 low. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into a 2:49 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 23 handles to close at the low of the day.

3/23 – The major indices had a strong down day to finish with the following closes: INDU - 448.96; S&P 500 - 55.37: and the NASDAQ Composite - 186.21.

Looking ahead - The next change in trend point is 3/24 AC.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/25 AC.

S&P 500* - 3/25 AC.

Astro – 3/25.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4425 Resistance – 4549.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4425 Resistance – 4549.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.