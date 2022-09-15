Recap 9/14 - The S&P opened with an 8 handle gap up and then continued 5 handles higher into a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 15 handles into a 9:35 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into a 9:48 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 33 handles into a 10:30 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 42 handles into a 11:12 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:06 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into a 1:18 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 45 handles into a 3:33 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into the close.
9/14 – The major indices had a small to moderate up day to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 30.12; S&P 500 + 13.32; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 86.10.
Looking ahead – We are entering a relatively quiet period now. We have two change in trend points ahead, 9/15 and 9/15 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index is now in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.
E. 9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.
G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
Market Math
9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.
*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.
*NYSE – 9/26.
Astro –9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3960, 4070.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3910, 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3960, 4070.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
