Recap 08/09 - The S&P opened with a 7 handle gap down and then zig zagged 26 handles lower into an 11:06 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into an 11:22 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 12:52 PM low. From that low, the S&P traded into a whipsaw trading range with two slightly successive lower lows, culminating with the low of the day at 2:32 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 14 handles into a 3:27 PM high. From that high, the S&P whipsawed in an 8 handle range into the close.

8/09 – The major indices had a small to moderate down day closes: DJIA - 58.13; S&P 500 – 17.59; & the Nasdaq Comp. – 150.53.

Looking Ahead – The next major change in trend is due 8/10 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 8/10 AC – Pluto Parallel US Part of Fortune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 8/11 AC – Full Moon in Aquarius. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Copper.

C. 8/11 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 8/12 AC – Moon’s North Node Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.

E. 8/18 AC – Helio Jupiter enters Aries. Major change in trend Coffee, Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.

F. 8/18 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.

Stock market key dates

Market math

8/10 = 12,769 (113^2) days > 8/25/1987 MAJOR HIGH.

8/17 = 20,643 music days > 2/09/1966 MAJOR HIGH.

8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 8/17, 8/22,

Astro – 8/11, 8/12, 8/15, 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4110 Resistance – 4190, 4228.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the August Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.