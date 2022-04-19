Recap 4/18 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 6 handle gap down and then rallied 23 handles into a 9:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 12 handles into a 10:01 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles higher into an 10:40 AM high From that high, the S&P declined 38 handles into a 12:42 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 40 handles into a 1:57 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 40 handles into a 3:50 PM the low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into the close.

4/14 – The major indices had a roller coaster whipsaw day and finished flat to slightly lower with the following closes; INDU - 39.54; S&P 500 - 0.90: and the NASDAQ Composite - 18.72.

Looking ahead - Monday looks like the S&P may have made a low. If the S&P can hold Monday’s lows, there is a chance for a rally that could last into the next change in trend window, 4/20 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. A. 4/20 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 Saturn. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Coffee, Cotton, Silver.

B. 4/22 AC– Helio Mars enters Aquarius. Important change in trend Copper.

C. 4/22 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

DJIA* – 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/21, 4/29.

Astro – 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4350, 4320 Resistance – 4420.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4350, 4320 Resistance – 4420.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.