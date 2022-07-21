Recap July 20 - The S&P opened flat and then had a small 9 handle rally into a 9:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into a 10:06 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 52 handles into a 12:12 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 37 handles into a 1:11 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 1:32 PM high From that high the S&P declined 18 handles into a 2:00 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 3:30 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into the close.
7/20 – The major indices, had a roller coaster day with a moderate upward bias to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 47.79; S&P 500 + 23.21; and the Nasdaq Composite + 184.50.
Looking Ahead – Wednesday was a moderate up day. The next change in trend point is 7/20 AC. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. F. 7/20 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Commodity Index, Oats, & Oil.
3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.
B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.
C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.
D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.
E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
*NYSE – 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3930 Resistance –3975, 4002.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3930 Resistance – 4002, 4088.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
