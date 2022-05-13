Recap 5/12 – Thursday, the S&P gapped open down 31 handles and then declined another 27 handles into a 9:40 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 88 handles higher into an 11:10 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 76 handles into an 12:01 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 41 handles into an 12:47 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 71 handles into a 2:44 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 72 handles into the close.

5/12 – The major indices, following an AM rally, had a roller coaster day and finished mixed per the following closes:

DJIA – 103.81; S&P 500 - 5.10; and the Nasdaq Composite + 6.73.

Looking ahead - Last night, we had 5/12 as our next change in trend window. We got a new low for this year’s decline and then a huge reversal to the upside into the close. Our next change in trend windows are 5/13 and a 4 star cluster for over the 5/13 weekend, which includes a Lunar Eclipse.

The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary signal for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts.

This is not an outright buy signal.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

D. 5/12 AC – Saturn Parallel Latitude US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/13 AC– Moon’s North Node Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 5/13 AC – Venus Aphelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, Wheat.

G. 5/13 AC – Moon’s North Node 120 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, Oil.

H. 5/13 AC – Full Moon/Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

Stock market key dates

5/14 (Sat.) = 5,329 (73^2) days > 10/11/2007 Major Top.

5/14 (Sat.) = 33,856 (184^2) days > 9/03/1929 Major Top.

5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 Major Top.

Fibonacci – 5/16. 5/28.

Astro – 5/13, *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27* .

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3855 Resistance – 3980, 4020, 4100.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 3855 Resistance – 3980, 4020.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.