Recap 9/08 - The S&P opened with a 20 handle gap down and then declined another 15 handles into a 9:41 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 65 handles into an 11:20 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 12:22 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into a 2:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 3:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into the close.

9/08 – The major indices had a roller coaster day & closed with a moderate gain per the following closes: DJIA + 193.24; S&P 500 + 26.31; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 70.23.

Review – Despite a roller coaster day, the S&P closed Thursday with a moderate up day.

Looking Ahead – The next major change in trend window is due 9/09 – 9/09/ AC. The ideal scenario is for a strong up day, closing near the high of the day. This would set up a potential high for Monday. A strong down day would set up the potential for a Monday low. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 9/09 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, WHEAT.

B. 9/09 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, C.I., Oil.

C. 9/09 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

E. 9/17 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market math

9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/13, 9/26.

Astro – 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3903, 3980, Resistance – 4026, 4054, 4111.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3903, 3980, Resistance – 4026, 4054, 4111.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.