Recap July 11, 2022 - The S&P opened with an 18 handle gap down and then traded another 32 handles lower into a 9:52 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a 15 handle sideways trading range, culminating with a low at 12:23 PM. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 1:42 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 33 handles into a 3:54 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 8 handles into the close.
7/11 – The major indices had a moderately strong down opening and then traded mostly sideways for the rest of the day to finish per the following closes: DJIA – 164.31; S&P 500 – 44.95; and the Nasdaq Composite - 262.71.
Looking Ahead – We are now at the tail end of our 7/08 AC – 7/11 AC change in trend window. Tuesday may be a pivot day that could provide a set up for our next change in tend window on 7/13. However, if the market continues lower into 7/13, that could be an ideal set up for a low. Please see details below.
The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Review and coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 7/11 AM – Moon’s North Node Parallel US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 7/11 PM – Uranus 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.
D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.
*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – *7/11*, 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3810, 3720 Resistance – 3910.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3810, 3720 Resistance – 3910.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
