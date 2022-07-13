Recap July 12 - The S&P opened flat and then rallied sharply 20 handles into a 9:39 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 10:04 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 1:01 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 63 handles into a 3:38 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 17 handles into the close.
7/12 – The major indices had a moderately strong down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA – 192.51; S&P 500 – 35.63; and the Nasdaq Composite - 107.87.
Looking Ahead – The S&P had another down day on Tuesday. The Full Moon at Perigee is due on Wednesday at 2:38 PM EDT. Ideally, I would like to see the S&P trade sideways or lower into the mid-afternoon period. If that scenario is correct, then a low would be expected no later than Thursday. A strong rally on Wednesday could set up a possible high. Please see details below.
The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.
D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.
*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3800, 3720 Resistance – 3894, 3944.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3800, 3720 Resistance – 3894, 3944.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends parity once again ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0050, having defended parity once again in the European session. The negative shift in risk sentiment ahead of the highly-anticipated US June inflation report could keep the upside elusive in the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1900 despite upbeat UK data
After having extended its recovery beyond 1.1900 on upbeat data releases from the UK earlier in the session, GBP/USD has lost its traction and erased a large portion of its daily gains. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of US CPI data.
Gold steadies near $1,725 as falling wedge, US inflation tease bulls at yearly low
Gold Price (XAUUSD) retreats to $1,725 heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the precious metal fades the early-day rebound from the yearly low while staying inside a weekly falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Can CPI announcement trigger another crypto market sell-off?
Bitcoin price shows a bearish pennant breakout, hinting at a 42% crash to $11,202. Ethereum price looks to find a stable support floor to trigger a breakout of the $1,284 hurdle.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!