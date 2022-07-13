Recap July 12 - The S&P opened flat and then rallied sharply 20 handles into a 9:39 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 10:04 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 27 handles into a 1:01 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 63 handles into a 3:38 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 17 handles into the close.

7/12 – The major indices had a moderately strong down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA – 192.51; S&P 500 – 35.63; and the Nasdaq Composite - 107.87.

Looking Ahead – The S&P had another down day on Tuesday. The Full Moon at Perigee is due on Wednesday at 2:38 PM EDT. Ideally, I would like to see the S&P trade sideways or lower into the mid-afternoon period. If that scenario is correct, then a low would be expected no later than Thursday. A strong rally on Wednesday could set up a possible high. Please see details below.

The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. C. 7/13 PM – Full Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Coffee.

D. 7/15 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar, C.I., Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

7/14 = 14,597 music days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.

*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.

Fibonacci – 7/13, Sat. 7/16, 7/25, 7/28.

Astro – 7/14, 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3800, 3720 Resistance – 3894, 3944.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3800, 3720 Resistance – 3894, 3944.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.