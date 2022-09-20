Special announcement – Tuesday and Wednesday, the Fed will have their periodic interest rate policy meeting with the policy announcement due about 2 PM EDT on Wednesday.

Recap 9/19 - The S&P opened with a 23 handle gap down and then traded another 11 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into a 10;45 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles into a 12:07 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 45 handles into a 3:36 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into a 3:51 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 9 handles into the close.

9/19 – The major indices had a moderate up day to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 197.26; S&P 500 + 26.56; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 86.61.

Review & Looking ahead – We had a change in trend due over the 9/16 weekend. Friday, the market rallied to close near it’s high of the day. Based on that, we expected some upside follow thru on Monday’s opening, which would have presented a potential selling opportunity. However, the market gapped down to near Friday’s low, and that offered a possible buying opportunity. Our next change in trend point is a moderate 9/20 AC point. The Astro picture is relatively quiet this week. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

2. F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26.

Astro – 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Support - 3840 Resistance – 3960.

Support - 3840 Resistance – 3960.

