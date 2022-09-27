Special announcement – Hurricane Ian is expected to come to my area over the next 2 - 3 days. The current forecast is that it will not be a direct hit on Naples, Florida, but rather pass by 100 – 200 miles out in the Gulf of Mexico. I tell you this because there is a chance I could lose power or internet. If that occurs, there may not be a nightly email update until services are restored.

Recap 9/26 - The S&P opened with a 10 handle gap down and then traded another 21 handles lower into an 9:31 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into a 10:24 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 71 handles into a 1:26 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into a 3:54 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 28 handles into the close.

9/26 – The major indices had a moderate down day finishing per the following closes: DJIA – 329.60; S&P 500 – 38.19; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 65.00.

Review & Looking ahead – Monday, the S&P opened with a rally into a 10:24 AM high of the day, which was perfectly opposite to our ideal scenario. This provided an alert that we were in for the more complicated scenario. The weak close on Monday increased the chances for a Monday – Tuesday low forming. Please note that the S&P 500 made a lower low on Monday, than Friday, by about 3 handles. Tuesday, the ideal scenario is for a weak first hour and then reverse to the upside. However, at this writing, about 1 AM EDT, the futures are up about 26 handles. So, that pattern right now is not looking likely. Monday’s low may have been the low we were expecting. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Special feature – The US Dollar Index has now rallied to a 20 year high. We were expecting a high 1 - 2 trading days past the 9/25 New Moon. If this market is going to put in a high, it must be by 9/27 to be valid. Please note that on Monday, there was a selling panic in the British Pound, dropping to the $1.03 area. The Bank of England intervened and the BP rallied to about 1.09. That was huge. Please see the following chart for the US Dollar Index.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2 G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

3. A. 9/26 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 9/28 AC – Jupiter 45 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats.

C. 9/29 AC – Moon’s North Node Contra-Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 9/30 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 9/30 AC – Mercury in Virgo turns Direct. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, SOYBEANS, Wheat.

F. 9/30 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

G. 10/03AC – Saturn Parallel US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Market math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26.

Astro – 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3640 Resistance – 3720.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3640 Resistance – 3720.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of September 26, I am dropping the Planetary Index models marked Pages 27 and 28.