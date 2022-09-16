Recap 9/15 - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap down and then traded another 10 handles lower into a 9:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 10:01 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 12:12 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 42 handles into a 1:27 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 57 handles into a 3:29 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into the close.

9/15 – The major indices had a moderate down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 173.27; S&P 500 - 44.66; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 167.32.

Looking ahead – We have one change in trend point, 9/15 AC, that could influence trading on 9/16. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ALERT ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.

E. 9/16 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.

G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.

Market Math

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/26.

Astro – 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3920, 3960.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3920, 3960.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results..