Recap 9/15 - The S&P opened with a 12 handle gap down and then traded another 10 handles lower into a 9:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 35 handles into a 10:01 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 12:12 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 42 handles into a 1:27 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 57 handles into a 3:29 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 13 handles into the close.
9/15 – The major indices had a moderate down day to finish per the following closes: DJIA - 173.27; S&P 500 - 44.66; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 167.32.
Looking ahead – We have one change in trend point, 9/15 AC, that could influence trading on 9/16. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ALERT ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 9/15 AC – Helio Mars enters Taurus. Important change in trend Cattle & Cotton.
E. 9/16 AC – Neptune Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 9/20 AC – Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Copper, Oats.
G. 9/23 AC – New Moon in Libra. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Sugar, Wheat.
Market Math
9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.
Fibonacci – 9/23, 9/27.
*DJIA – 9/22, 9/27.
*NYSE – 9/26.
Astro – 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3920, 3960.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3887, 3830, 3790 Resistance – 3920, 3960.
Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results..
