Recap 9/06 - The S&P opened with a 7 handle gap up and then rallied 11 handles into a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 55 handles into a 10:13 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 56 into an 11:08 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 49 handles into a 1:16 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 25 handles into a 2:16 PM high. From that high, the S&P traded in a whippy 15 handle trading range into the close.

9/06 – The major indices had a moderate down day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 173.14; S&P 500 - 16.07; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 85.96.

Review – Over the 9/02 weekend, we had Venus at Perihelion. We were looking for a low. If you bought the 10-10:30 AM low, which is the typical window for a turn, you had a chance to pick up a 50 handle profit. Obviously, the rally didn’t hold ant the price action was not constructive. There is a small chance for a low to develop early Wednesday. If that doesn’t hold, step aside.

Looking Ahead – The next major change in trend window is due 9/09 – 9/09/ AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a cautionary indication of a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

I. 9/02 AC – Venus Perihelion. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Corn Cotton, Gold, OJ, Sugar, Wheat.

2. A. 9/09 AC – Mercury in Libra turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Sugar, WHEAT.

B. 9/09 AC – Full Moon in Pisces. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals,

C.I., Oil. C. 9/09 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Market math

9/09 = 14,641 (121^2) days > 8/09/1982 MAJOR LOW.

9/30 = 5,468 (Music) days > 10/11/2007 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 9/2, 9/12, 9/15, 9/23, 9/27.

*DJIA – 9/12, 9/14, 9/22, 9/27.

*NYSE – 9/13, 9/26.

Astro – 9/12, 9/19, 9/26, 9/27, *9/30 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3885, 3865 Resistance – 3942.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3885, 3865 Resistance – 3942.

Please see below the September Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.