Recap 4/07 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 6 handle gap down and then rallied 17 handles into a 9:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 42 handles lower into a 12:50 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 71 handles higher into a 3:43 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into the close.
4/07 – The major indices had a moderate zig zag decline into a 12:50 PM low and then a reversal and an even bigger move up into the close to finish per the following closes: INDU + 87.06; S&P 500 + 19.06: and the NASDAQ Composite + 8.48.
Looking ahead - Our next change in trend window is for 4/08 AC and is one of the biggest of the month with four powerful top notch events. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. A. 4/08 AC – Mercury 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
B. 4/08 AC – Venus 0 South Latitude Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.
C. 4/08 AC – Jupiter Parallel US Saturn. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
D. 4/08 AC – Jupiter Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
E. 4/12 AM– Jupiter 0 Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 4/12 AC – Jupiter 60 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Commodity Index, Cotton, Oats, Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
4/15/ 22 – 16,641(129^2) from 9/22/1976 major high.
DJIA* – 4/11, 4/18, 4/26.
Fibonacci – 4/9, 4/18, 4/21, 4/29.
Astro – *4/11*, 4/12, 4/18, 4/25, 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4450 Resistance – 4530.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4450 Resistance – 4530, 4580.
Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
