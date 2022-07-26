Recap July 25 - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap up and then traded another 3 handles higher into a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into a 9:39 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 20 handles into a 9:56 AM high. From that high the S&P declined 22 handles into a 10:27 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 25 handles higher into a 12:47 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 31 handles into a 3:07 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into the close.

7/25 – The major indices had a mixed whipsaw trendless day to finish per the following closes: DJIA + 90.21; S&P 500 + 5.21; & the Nasdaq Comp. - 51.45.

Looking Ahead – Monday was a whipsaw trendless day and not good for any kind of trade set up. We would like to see a strong trend day on Tuesday for a possible change in trend. The next major change in trend window is for a three way cluster coming on 7/28 PM – 7/28 AC. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

Fibonacci – 7/28.

Astro – 7/27, 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3950, 3760 Resistance – 4012, 4088.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3950, 3760 Resistance – 4012, 4088.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.