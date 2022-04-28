Recap 4/27 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and then rallied another 44 handles into an 9:51 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 68 handles lower into a 10:34 AM low of the day and a new low for April. From that low, the S&P rallied 78 handles into a 12:44 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 63 handles into a 3:51 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 5 handles into the close.
4/27 – The major indices had a mixed to slightly positive day per the following closes: INDU + 61.75; S&P 500 + 8.76: and the NASDAQ Composite - 1.81.
Looking ahead - Our next change in trend point is 4/27 AC for an Astro point. This will not likely last more than one day because there ae several more change in trend points coming over the next several days. This may mean more whipsaw action. Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.
F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 4/29.
Astro – 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.
lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4320.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4320.
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.