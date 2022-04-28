Recap 4/27 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 12 handle gap up and then rallied another 44 handles into an 9:51 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 68 handles lower into a 10:34 AM low of the day and a new low for April. From that low, the S&P rallied 78 handles into a 12:44 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 63 handles into a 3:51 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 5 handles into the close.

4/27 – The major indices had a mixed to slightly positive day per the following closes: INDU + 61.75; S&P 500 + 8.76: and the NASDAQ Composite - 1.81.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend point is 4/27 AC for an Astro point. This will not likely last more than one day because there ae several more change in trend points coming over the next several days. This may mean more whipsaw action. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 4/29.

Astro – 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4320.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4320.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.