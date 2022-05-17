Recap 5/16 – Friday, the S&P gapped open down 11 handles and then declined another 13 handles into a 9:36 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied19 handles into a 9:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 9:50 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 40 handles into a 10:29 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into an 11:06 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 12:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 1:00 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 44 handles into a 2:32 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 44 handles into the close.

5/16 – The major indices, had a mixed to moderately lower whipsaw day and finished per the following closes: DJIA + 26.76; S&P 500 - 15.88; and the Nasdaq Composite - 142.21.

Looking ahead - We alerted over the weekend, that the big change in trend window along with Friday’s big up day favored a significant top and reversal to the downside on Monday. Obviously, Monday’s price action didn’t come close to our expectations and was a big disappointment. Unfortunately, Monday’s sloppy price action leaves the picture murky ahead of our next major change in trend point, 5/16 AC, with Mercury at 0 South Latitude. The only thing that could save this situation is a big move in the first hour on Tuesday and then a reversal. In the absence of a clear picture, I recommend to stand aside. When it doubt, stay out.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. I. 5/16 AC – Mercury South 0 Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

3. A. 5/23 AM – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.

C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.

D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals

Stock market key dates

5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/16. 5/28.

Astro – *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27*.

Support - 3980 Resistance – 4083, 4120.

Support - 3980 Resistance – 4083, 4120.

