Recap 5/16 – Friday, the S&P gapped open down 11 handles and then declined another 13 handles into a 9:36 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied19 handles into a 9:40 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 9:50 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 40 handles into a 10:29 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 36 handles into an 11:06 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 12:04 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 27 handles into a 1:00 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 44 handles into a 2:32 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined about 44 handles into the close.
5/16 – The major indices, had a mixed to moderately lower whipsaw day and finished per the following closes: DJIA + 26.76; S&P 500 - 15.88; and the Nasdaq Composite - 142.21.
Looking ahead - We alerted over the weekend, that the big change in trend window along with Friday’s big up day favored a significant top and reversal to the downside on Monday. Obviously, Monday’s price action didn’t come close to our expectations and was a big disappointment. Unfortunately, Monday’s sloppy price action leaves the picture murky ahead of our next major change in trend point, 5/16 AC, with Mercury at 0 South Latitude. The only thing that could save this situation is a big move in the first hour on Tuesday and then a reversal. In the absence of a clear picture, I recommend to stand aside. When it doubt, stay out.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. I. 5/16 AC – Mercury South 0 Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
3. A. 5/23 AM – Jupiter 90 US Venus. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals
Stock market key dates
5/19 = 29,241 (171^2) days > 4/28/1942 Major Low.
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.
Fibonacci – 5/16. 5/28.
Astro – *5/16*, 5/17, 5/23, *5/27*.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3980 Resistance – 4083, 4120.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3980 Resistance – 4083, 4120.
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5-minute bars for results.
