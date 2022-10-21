Recap 10/20 - The S&P opened with a 6 handle gap down and then traded another 8 handles lower into a 9:41 Am low. From that low, the S&P rallied 55 handles into a 10:20 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 79 handles into a 2:30 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 19 handles into a 3:09 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 19 handles into a 3:35 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced about 11 handles into the close.

10/20 – The major indices, following a first hour high, had a large decline into mid-afternoon, and then had a moderate rally to finish with a moderate down day per the following closes: DJIA – 90.22; S&P 500 - 29.38; and the Nasdaq Comp. - 65.66.

Review and Looking ahead – We had two indications for a 10/20 change in trend. 10/20, the S&P etched a first hour high and then declined 79 handles. Our next change in trend point is a Fibonacci date of 10/21 and our next major Astro change in trend is due 10/21 AC. Please see below.

The Now Index is now in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is a yellow caution light for the bears that there is a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal.

3. B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.

C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.

E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.

Market math

Fibonacci – 10/21, 10/24.

Astro – 10/24, 10/28 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3655 Resistance – 3730.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart,

Support - 3655 Resistance – 3730.

Please see below the October Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.