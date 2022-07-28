Recap July 27 - The S&P opened with a 30 handle gap up and then traded in a narrow steadily rising trading range, culminating up 35 handles from the opening, at 2:04 PM. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 2:32 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied sharply 70 handles into a 3:30 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 17 handles into the close.

7/27 – The major indices had a huge up day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 436.05; S&P 500 + 102.56; & the Nasdaq Comp. + 469.85.

Looking Ahead – Wednesday was a huge up day and the market closed fairly close to the high of the day. We have a big three way cluster coming 7/28 PM and 7/28 AC. An ideal scenario is if the S&P were to continue to rally and reach 4088, which is a Fibonacci .3819 retracement of the entire bear market. This would set up a potential high on Friday. A big down on Thursday, although not as powerful, could set up a low on Friday. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

Fibonacci – 7/28.

Astro – 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3940 Resistance – 4088.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3940 Resistance – 4050, 4088.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of July 27, I am dropping the charts from Pages 25 and 28.