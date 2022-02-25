Recap 2/24 - The S&P opened with a 70 handle gap down and then traded another 41 handles lower into a 9:30 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 180 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the pulled back 9 handles into the close.

2/24 – The major indices had a huge decline overnight and into the 2/24 opening. From that low, the major indices had a huge recovery rally and finished sharply higher for the day per the following closes. INDU + 92.07; S&P 500 + 63.20; and the NASDAQ Composite + 436.10.

Looking ahead - Following the big decline on Wednesday, we were looking for a low Thursday AM for our 2/23 AC change in trend window and that is what we got in a big way. Our next major change in trend window is due 2/28 AC, which is covered in the March letter.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

E. 2/28 AC – Neptune 180 US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

S&P 500 - 2/25.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4110, Resistance –-4360.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4110, 4080 Resistance – 4360.

Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results. As of 2/18, I am dropping Planetary Index charts marked Pages 31 and 32. As of 2/24, I am dropping. Planetary Index marked Page 33.