Recap 6/30 –Thursday, the S&P opened with 33 handle gap down and then traded another 47 handles lower into a 10:03 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 79 handles into a 1:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 52 handles into a 3:15 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 33 handles into a 3:38 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 3:54 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 17 handles into the close.

6/30 –The major indices had a huge down in the first half hour and then a big rally into mid-afternoon, followed by losing about half the gains to finish with a moderately strong down day per the following closes: DJIA – 253.88; S&P 500 – 33.45; and the Nasdaq Composite - 149.16.

Looking Ahead - Then next change in trend is due 7.01 AC.

The Now Index has back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

5. E. 7/01 AC – Jupiter 120 US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Astro – 7/1 AC.

Support - 3636 Resistance – 3800, 3945.

Support - 3636 Resistance – 3800, 3945.

