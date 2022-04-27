Recap 4/26 – Tuesday, the S&P opened with a 18 handle gap down and then declined another 69 handles into an 11:59 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 26 handles into a 12:57 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 62 handles lower into the close and the low of the day.

4/26 – The major indices had a huge down day to finish per the following closes: INDU - 809.28; S&P 500 - 120.92 : and the NASDAQ Composite - 514.11.

Looking ahead - We had 4/26 as a change in trend point and following Monday’s rally into the close, it certainly reversed to the downside on Tuesday. Our next change in trend point is 4/27 AC for an Astro point. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 4/29.

Astro – 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC.

lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4220.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4220.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.