Recap 10/18 - The S&P opened with a 68 handle gap up and then traded another 15 handles higher into a 9:33 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 74 handles into an 11:38 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 44 handles into a 1:54 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 38 handles into a 2:48 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into the close.

10/18 – The major indices, following a huge gap up opening, had a huge decline, and then rallied about half way back to finish with a moderate up day per the following closes: DJIA + 337.98; S&P 500 + 42.03; and the Nasdaq Comp. + 96.01.

Looking ahead – Our the next major change in trend is due 10/19 AC. This is followed by a 10/20 Market Math point and two days later by the 10/21 AC major change in trend. This pattern of daily change in trend points often brings major whipsaw action. Please see below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 10/19 AC – Mars 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ.

B. 10/21 AC – Saturn in Aquarius turns Direct. Major change in trend Coffee, Copper.

C. 10/24 AC – New Moon – Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

D. 10/27 AC – Jupiter Retro Leaves Aries and enters Pisces. Change in trend Coffee, Corn, C.I., Gold, Oats, OJ, Oil, Sugar, Wheat.

E. 10/28 AC – Uranus 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 10/28 AC – Mars in Gemini turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Stocks.

Market Math

10/20 = 289 (13^) days > 1/04/2022 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 10/21, 10/24.

Astro – 10/20, 10/24, 10/28 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3680 Resistance – 3805.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3680 Resistance – 3805.

Please see below the October Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.