Recap 5/25 – Wednesday, the S&P gapped open down 12 handles and then declined another 5 handles into a 9:30 AM, first minute low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 54 handles into a 10:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 42 handles into a 12:37 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into a 2:02 PM high. From that high the S&P had a quick and sharp 32 handle decline into a 2:07 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 67 handles into a 3:13 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 3:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 10 handles into the close.

5/25 – The major indices, had a gradual zig zag uptrend to finish with a moderately strong up day per the following closes; DJIA + 191.61; S&P 500 + 37.25; and the Nasdaq Composite + 170.29.

Looking ahead - We have a change in trend point due 5/24 AC when Geo Mars changes signs by entering Aries. Given Wednesday’s rally, be on the watch for a possible high, ideally Thursday AM, but no later than Friday AM. Please see details below.

The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

3. B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.

C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.

F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.

D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.

5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.

Fibonacci – 5/28.

Astro – *5/27*.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3960 Resistance – 4010.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the May Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.