Recap 5/25 – Wednesday, the S&P gapped open down 12 handles and then declined another 5 handles into a 9:30 AM, first minute low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 54 handles into a 10:38 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 42 handles into a 12:37 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 37 handles into a 2:02 PM high. From that high the S&P had a quick and sharp 32 handle decline into a 2:07 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 67 handles into a 3:13 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 3:50 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 10 handles into the close.
5/25 – The major indices, had a gradual zig zag uptrend to finish with a moderately strong up day per the following closes; DJIA + 191.61; S&P 500 + 37.25; and the Nasdaq Composite + 170.29.
Looking ahead - We have a change in trend point due 5/24 AC when Geo Mars changes signs by entering Aries. Given Wednesday’s rally, be on the watch for a possible high, ideally Thursday AM, but no later than Friday AM. Please see details below.
The Now Index is now in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. B. 5/24 AC – Geo Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Corn, Gold, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.
C. 5/27 AC – Mercury Aphelion. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 5/27 AC – Jupiter 45 US Moon. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 5/27 AC – Jupiter Parallel Latitude Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index, Oats, Oil.
F. 5/27 AC– Helio Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton.
D. 5/27 AC – New Moon in Gemini. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals.
Stock market key dates
5/28 (Sat.) = 8,100 (90^2) days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR TOP.
Fibonacci – 5/28.
Astro – *5/27*.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3960 Resistance – 4010.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3960 Resistance – 4010.
Please see below the May Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.0700 as risk rebounds ahead of US data
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0700 amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment after Bloomberg reported that the EU is working on a gas deal with Egypt, Israel to shore up supplies. The safe-haven dollar wilts amid risk-on flows, ahead of US GDP.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2600, UK house hold support plan awaited
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2600, staging a solid comeback in anticipation of the UK's new package of financial support for households. The return of risk-on flows in the market is weighing negatively on the US dollar ahead of key data.
Gold bears eye $1,838 and $1,836 as next downside targets
Gold Price is feeling the pull of gravity after less hawkish FOMC minutes released on Wednesday offered a brief reprieve to XAU bulls. Gold is extending the retreat from two-week highs of $1,870, as the US dollar clings onto minor recovery gains amid a cautious risk environment.
Here’s the list of crypto exchanges that will support Terra’s LUNA hard fork
Cryptocurrency exchanges are on board Terra’s LUNA hard fork and Do Kwon’s plan for the Terraform Labs token’s rebirth. Do Kwon has garnered support from leading cryptocurrency exchanges for the new Terra chain.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!