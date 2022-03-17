Recap 3/16 - Wednesday, the S&P gapped up 25 handles and then rallied another 57 handles into a 10:19 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 92 handles into a 2:32 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 107 handles for the high of the day, into the close.

3/16 – The major indices had a classic Fed announcement roller-coaster day, with a big up first hour, a big decline past the announcement, and a huge rally into the close to close in the green per the following closes: INDU + 518.76; S&P 500 + 95.41: and the NASDAQ Composite + 487.93.

Looking ahead - We are now at the first planetary window of our thee day change in trend cluster. The S&P, following two huge rally days, closed Wednesday at the high of the day. This is a potential setup for a short-term high. Keep in mind, this may be short-lived, as our next planetary change in trend window is 3/17 AC with the Full Moon. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.

C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.

E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/21, 3/25 AC.

S&P 500* - 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.

Fibonacci – 3/18.

Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4280 Resistance – 4370.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4280 Resistance – 4370.

Please see below the March Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.