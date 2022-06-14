Recap 6/13 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 63 handle gap down and then traded another 87 (WOW!) handles lower into an 11:11 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 62 handles into a 12:39 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 79 handles into a 3:51 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 16 handles into the close.

6/13 – The major indices had a big gap down opening and followed thru to the downside for a huge down day to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 876.05; S&P 500 - 151.23; and the Nasdaq Composite - 530.80.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend point is 6/13 AC – Full Moon in Sagittarius at Perigee. Pease see details below.

The Now Index had a second consecutive day in the BUY ZONE. This is a very rare event. It indicates that there are too many shorts and that the market is likely to make a low within one trading day.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 6/13 AC – Full Moon in Sagittarius at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Oats.

B. 6/14 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 45 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Oats, Silver.

D. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market math

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3750, 3660 Resistance – 3810.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3750, 3660 Resistance – 3810.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5-minute bars for results.