Recap 4/25 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 17 handle gap down and declined another 43 handles into a 10:06 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 44 handles into a 10:37 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig-zagged 55 handles lower into an 11:53 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 48 handles into a 1:16 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 19 handles into a 2:04 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 46 handles into a 2:52 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 24 handles into a 3:08 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 45 handles to close near the high of the day.

4/25 – The major indices had a big down move into a late AM low and then launched a huge rally to finish moderately higher per the following closes: INDU + 238.06; S&P 500 + 24.34 : and the NASDAQ Composite + 165.56.

Looking ahead - Friday’s huge decline into our 4/22 AC change in trend window with the NOW Index flashing a Buy, indicated a strong probability for a Monday AM low and that is what we got. Our next change in trend point with the DJIA* for 4/26 and then 4/27 AC for an Astro point. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. A. 4/27 AC – Neptune 120 US Mercury. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

DJIA* – 4/26.

Fibonacci – 4/29.

Astro – 4/28, 4/29, 4/29 AC

lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4200, 4130, 4114 Resistance – 4362.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.