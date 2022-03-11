The major indices have a big decline but recover most of the losses to finish with a moderate down day

SPECIAL ANNOIUNCEMENT – If you are trading Stock Index Futures, it’s rollover time. Starting Friday, you should switch to the June contract. The month symbol is M. June is busting out all over. LOL Have a great weekend!

Recap 3/10 - Thursday, the S&P gapped down 25 handles and then traded another 27 handles lower into a 9:39 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 10:19 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 47 handles into an 11:27 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 12;26 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into a 1:05 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 2:51 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 18 handles into a 3:24 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P pulled back 9 handles into the close.

3/10 – The major indices had a big decline into mid-day and then recovered most of the losses to finish with a moderate down day per the following closes: INDU - 112.18; S&P 500 - 18.36: and the NASDAQ Composite - 125.58.

Looking ahead - Now, it is relatively quiet for about one week. However, we have a Market Math and Fibonacci change in trend due for Friday, 3/11. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

2. A. 3/16 AC – Uranus 120 US PF. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 3/17 AC – Full Moon in Virgo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Soybeans.

C. 3/18 PM – Saturn 135 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 3/18 AC – Venus Maximum Elongation West. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Sugar & Wheat.

E. 3/18 AC – Saturn 120 US Mars. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 3/24 AC – Geo Saturn Contra-Parallel Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, COPPER, & Cotton.

G. 3/28 PM – Uranus 60 US Sun. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

3/11/22 – 17,956 (134^2) days from the 1/11/1973 major high.

3/19/22 – 37,761 (181^2) days from the 7/08/1932 MAJOR low.

3/19/22 – 4,761 (69^2) days from the 3/06/2009 major low.

3/21/22 – 76 music + Lucas days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

3/26/22 – 32,768 music days from the MAJOR 7/08/1932 low.

3/26/22 – 81 (9^2) days from the 1/04/2022 major high.

DJIA* – 3/14, 3/21, 3/25 AC S&P 500* - 3/14, 3/21, 3/23, 3/25 AC.

Fibonacci – 3/11, 3/15, 3/18.

Astro – 3/18-21, 3/23, 3/25.

Support - 4180 Resistance – 4260, 4310.

Support - 4180 Resistance – 4260, 4310.

