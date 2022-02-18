Recap 2/17 - The S&P opened with a 19 handle gap down and declined another 47 handles into a 10:26 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 21 handles into an 11:50 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 56 handles into a 3:53 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 7 handles into the close.
2/17 – The major indices had a very strong down day per the following closes: INDU - 622.24; S&P 500 - 94.75; and the NASDAQ Composite - 407.38.
Looking ahead - 2/16 began a huge change in trend cluster window. Please see details below. This has the potential for several big whipsaw moves and typically any big trend is likely to develop toward the end of the cluster, which would be following the coming three-day weekend.
The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
B. 2/17 AC – Geo Jupiter 60 Uranus. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Commodity Index and Oil.
C. 2/17 AC – Mercury 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 2/18 AC – Neptune Parallel US Neptune. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
E. 2/18 AC – Pluto 0 US Pluto. This is a 248 year cycle. MAJOR change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 2/18 AC – Jupiter 60 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
2/17/22 – 729 (27^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.
2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low.
DJIA* – 2/22.
S&P 500* - 2/25.
Fibonacci – 2/18.
Astro – 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4300, 4270 Resistance – 4450.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4300, 4270 Resistance – 4450.
Please see below the February Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.
