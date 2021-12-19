12/17 Recap - The S&P opened with a 16 handle gap down and then declined another 53 handles into a 10:17 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P

rallied 67 handles into an 11:14 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 67 handles into a 12:07 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 37

handles into a 1:59 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 38 handles lower into the close.

12/17 – The major indices had a moderate down day the following closes: The DJIA – 532.20; S&P 500 - 48.03; and the Nasdaq Composite - 10.75.

Looking ahead – Friday, overall, we got a moderate down day and a strong down day for the S&P. The S&P did not close near the low of the day, but

about 20 handles higher than the low. This leaves us with a moderately good set up for a low on Monday. A big gap or move down early Monday could improve the potential for a low, as we enter our 12/17 AC mega change in trend window. Please see below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming Events:

A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.

C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.

D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.

E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

A. 12/22 AC – Moon’s North Node leaves Gemini and enters Taurus. Major change in trend Copper, Commodity Index, Oats, Oil, Soybeans, Sugar, & Wheat.

B. 12/23 AC – Geo Saturn 90 Uranus. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, & Cotton.

C. 12/23 AC – Moon’s North Node 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 12/27 AC - Jupiter 90 Moon’s North Node. Major change in trend Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Oats, & Silver.

E. 12/27 AC – Jupiter 135 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock Market Key Dates –

Market Math –

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC

Fibonacci – 12/20, 12/28, 12/30

Support - 4615, 4600 Resistance – 4640, 4720

Support - 4615, 4600 Resistance – 4640, 4720

