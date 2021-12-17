12/16 Recap: - The S&P opened with 9 handle gap up and then rallied another 13 handles for a 9:35 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 10:07 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 23 handles into a 10:30 AM high. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 71 handles into a 2:55 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 34 handles into a 3:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 18 handles into the close.

12/16 – The major indices, following a strong up open, had a big reversal to the downside ending with the following closes: The DJIA – 29.79; S&P 500 - 41.16; and the Nasdaq Composite - 385.15.

Looking ahead – We got the 12/15 AC change in trend high we were expecting leading to a down day on 12/16. Now we are approaching our 12/17 AC mega change in trend window. Please see below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 12/17 AC – Saturn Contra-Parallel US North Node. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

B. 12/17 AC – Full Moon at Apogee in Gemini. Major Change in Trend Financials, Grains, & Precious Metals.

C. 12/17 AC – Venus in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, and Wheat.

D. 12/17 AC – Mars 0 South Latitude. Major change in trend Corn, Gold, & OJ.

E. 12/17 AC – Venus 0 North Latitude. Major change in trend Cattle, Coffee, Copper, Cotton, Sugar, & Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/26 – 676 Days (26^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

12/28 – 15,54 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/22, 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/20, 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4650, 4605 Resistance – 4720, 4745.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.