Recap 6/09 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 14 handle gap down and then traded another 14 handles lower into a 9:43 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 31 handles into a 10:00 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P zig zagged 35 handles lower into an 11:08 AM low. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 27 handles higher into a 1:07 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 93 handles into the close.

6/09 – The major indices, following moderate lower to sideways action into early afternoon, broke down and had a huge decline to finish with the following closes: DJIA - 638.11; S&P 500 - 97.95; and the Nasdaq Composite - 332.95.

Looking ahead - Review - We had one change in trend point due for 6/9. Keep in mind that our change in trend points or windows lead to market reversals about 75% of the time. An additional 15-20% of the time leads to an acceleration. Our 6/9 change in trend point did correspond to a change in trend. When the S&P broke the bottom of the trading range, it had been in for the past week, that lead to an acceleration. Breaking the 4070 level was a strong indication the S&P was breaking down and head much lower. Obviously, we prefer the reversal scenario. However, we must allow for the accelerations and breakouts also.

Next – Not much happening Friday, 6/10. The action picks up over the weekend into early next week. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

3. A. 6/13 AC – Full Moon in Sagittarius at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Oats.

B. 6/14 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Jupiter. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 45 Moon’s North Node. Moderate change in trend Cattle, Cotton, Oats, Silver.

D. 6/14 AC – Jupiter 90 US Jupiter. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4010, 3970 Resistance – 4070.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4010, 3970, 3810 Resistance – 4070.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.