Recap 6/08 – Wednesday, the S&P opened with a 14 handle gap down and then traded another 16 handles lower into a 9:33 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 29 handles into a 9:56 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P traded in a zig zag trading range culminating with a retest 2 handles short of the high of the day, at 11:41 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 50 handles into a 2:36 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 19 handles higher into a 3:33 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into the close.
6/08 – The major indices, following a whipsaw open, had a 10 AM high and then declined for most of the day to finish with a strong down day per the following closes: DJIA - 269.24; S&P 500 - 44.91; and the Nasdaq Composite - 88.91.
Looking ahead - We were looking for a rally top for Wednesday AM and we got it. 6/9 we have a change in trend point from our Market Math. The bias on Thursday is to watch for a low.
The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP.
6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.
*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.
Fibonacci – 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.
Astro – 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance –4170, 4210.
Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
