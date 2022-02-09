Recap 2/08 - The S&P opened flat and then zig-zagged 18 handles lower into a 10:01 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 60 handles into a 12:41 PM high. From that high, the S&P trended 31 handles lower into a 3:02 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 36 handles into a 3:55 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 10 handles into the close.

2/08 – The major indices, following a weak first half-hour, rallied to close with a moderately strong finish per the following closes: INDU + 371.65; S&P 500 + 37.67; and the NASDAQ Composite + 178.79.

Looking ahead - Our next change in trend window is 2/10 AM. Please see the change in trend points below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. A. 2/10 AM – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune. Major change in trend Commodity Index and Oil.

B. 2/10 AM – Mercury 135 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 2/11 AC – North Node 135 US Part of Fortune. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

D. 2/15 AC – Saturn 135 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

E. 2/16 AM – Full Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals & especially Corn, Gold & OJ.

F. 2/16 AC – Mercury Maximum West Elongation. Major change in trend Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

2/17/22 – 729 (27^2) from the 2/19/2020 major high.

2/22/22 – 12,544 (112^2) days from the 10/20/1987 major low.

DJIA* – 2/14, 2/22.

S&P 500* - 2/25.

Fibonacci – 2/15-16, 2/18.

Astro – 2/14, 2/16, 2/18, 2/22, 2/23, 2/24.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4480, 4460 Resistance – 4545, 4590.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4480, 4460 Resistance – 4545, 4590.

Please see below the January Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.