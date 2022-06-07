Recap 6/06 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 27 handle gap up and then traded another 34 handles higher into a 10:06 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P stair-stepped 57 handles lower into a 12:31 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 2:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig-zagged 33 handles lower into a 3:20 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig-zagged about 13 handles higher into the close.

6/06 – The major indices, following a strong opening, faded most of the rest of the day to close with a small up day per the following closes: DJIA + 16.08; S&P 500 + 12.89 the Nasdaq Composite + 48.64.

Looking ahead - Review - Following Friday’s decline, we were looking for a major change in trend Monday. The best pattern going into an overnight or over the weekend change in trend window Is when there is some follow-thru from the previous day, into the first 30 – 60 minutes, and that is when the market will usually turn. When the market jumps the gun, with a gap in the opposite direction, like it did on Monday’s opening, that is a cautionary signal that the move may fail. That is what happened on Monday.

The next change in trend window is 6/07 AC - Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. .

The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP.

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/8, 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/8, 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10-minute chart.

Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170, 4210.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5-minute bars for results.