Recap 6/06 – Monday, the S&P opened with a 27 handle gap up and then traded another 34 handles higher into a 10:06 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P stair-stepped 57 handles lower into a 12:31 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 30 handles into a 2:00 PM high. From that high, the S&P zig-zagged 33 handles lower into a 3:20 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig-zagged about 13 handles higher into the close.
6/06 – The major indices, following a strong opening, faded most of the rest of the day to close with a small up day per the following closes: DJIA + 16.08; S&P 500 + 12.89 the Nasdaq Composite + 48.64.
Looking ahead - Review - Following Friday’s decline, we were looking for a major change in trend Monday. The best pattern going into an overnight or over the weekend change in trend window Is when there is some follow-thru from the previous day, into the first 30 – 60 minutes, and that is when the market will usually turn. When the market jumps the gun, with a gap in the opposite direction, like it did on Monday’s opening, that is a cautionary signal that the move may fail. That is what happened on Monday.
The next change in trend window is 6/07 AC - Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. .
The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market Math
6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP.
6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.
*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.
Fibonacci – 6/8, 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.
Astro – 6/8, 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10-minute chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170, 4210.
Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5-minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.0700, licking its wounds amid resurgent US dollar demand. The safe-haven dollar capitalizes on a cautious market mood, as growth fears return amid aggressive global central banks' tightening. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2500 even as UK PM Johnson stays
GBPUSD is keeping the red below 1.2500, as bulls fail to cheer the UK PM Boris Johnson winning the confidence vote. The renewed US dollar strength and tepid risk tone are adding to the downside in cable. UK Final Services PMI eyed.
Gold Price dribbles around mid-$1,800s amid sour sentiment, firmer USD ahead of US inflation
Gold Price struggles to recall bulls as the metal eases back to $1,840, after a failed attempt to pause a two-day downtrend. Even so, the yellow metal remains unchanged on a daily basis heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Is Vasil hard fork priced in for Cardano?
Cardano price outperformed many altcoins in the last week of May. The volatility was due to the anticipation of the Vasil hard fork. The uptrend was real and as a result, ADA has produced a bullish pattern.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!