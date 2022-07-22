Recap July 21 - The S&P opened with a 5 handle gap down and then declined another 16 handles into a 9:36 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 10:02 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 10:26 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 59 handles into a 12:32 PM high. From that high the S&P pulled back 19 handles into a 1:35 PM low.
From that low, the S&P rallied 32 handles into the close and the high of the day.
7/21 – The major indices, following a soft first hour, rallied most of the day for a moderately strong up day finish per the following closes: DJIA + 162.06; S&P 500 + 39.05; and the Nasdaq Composite + 161.96.
Looking Ahead – Thursday was a moderately strong up day and closed very near the high of the day
We have one Market Math point for 7/22. The next major change in trend window is 7/25 . Please see details below.
The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.
B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.
C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.
D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.
E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Market math
*NYSE – 7/22, 7/25.
Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28.
Astro – 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 3950 Resistance – 4002, 4025, 4088.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 3950 Resistance – 4002, 4088.
Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results.
