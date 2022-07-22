Recap July 21 - The S&P opened with a 5 handle gap down and then declined another 16 handles into a 9:36 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into a 10:02 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into a 10:26 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 59 handles into a 12:32 PM high. From that high the S&P pulled back 19 handles into a 1:35 PM low.

From that low, the S&P rallied 32 handles into the close and the high of the day.

7/21 – The major indices, following a soft first hour, rallied most of the day for a moderately strong up day finish per the following closes: DJIA + 162.06; S&P 500 + 39.05; and the Nasdaq Composite + 161.96.

Looking Ahead – Thursday was a moderately strong up day and closed very near the high of the day

We have one Market Math point for 7/22. The next major change in trend window is 7/25 . Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

3. A. 7/26 AC – Moon’s North Node 0 Uranus in Taurus. Major change in trend CATTLE, COTTON, Copper, Silver.

B. 7/28 PM – Helio Mars enters Aries. Important change in trend Stocks.

C. 7/28 PM – New Moon in Leo. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, CORN, GOLD, OJ.

D. 7/28 AC – Jupiter in Aries Retrograde. Major change in trend Oats.

E. 8/01 PM – Pluto Contra-Parallel US Sun. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

F. 8/03 AC – Moon’s North Node 90 US Moon. Major change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Market math

*NYSE – 7/22, 7/25.

Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28.

Astro – 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3950 Resistance – 4002, 4025, 4088.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3950 Resistance – 4002, 4088.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results.