Recap 6/07 – Tuesday, the S&P opened with a 25 handle gap down and then traded another 16 handles lower into a 9:32 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 59 handles into a 10:49 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 12:16 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 55 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 4 handles into the close.
6/07 – The major indices, following a pullback opening, rallied for most of the rest of the day for a strong up day per the following closes: DJIA + 264.36 ; S&P 500 + 39.25 the Nasdaq Composite +113.86.
Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is 6/07 AC - Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. Tuesday’s rally makes it likely the market will turn down on Wednesday. However, a sharply lower opening could short circuit this scenario. An ideal scenario is a higher opening and topping in the first hour.
The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
2. D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.
Stock market key dates
Market math
6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP.
6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.
*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.
Fibonacci – 6/8, 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.
Astro – 6/8, 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.
Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.
Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170, 4210.
Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as the dollar strengthens amid rebounding Treasury yields. The data from the EU showed that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%, but failed to help the euro find demand.
USD/JPY keeps rallying towards 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY skyrockets towards 134.00, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence. The US dollar strength also boosts the pair amid a damp mood.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,835 amid bear cross, firmer yields ahead of US inflation
Gold Price fades the bounce off weekly low, 200-DMA. Fears of global recession, anxiety ahead of key data/events weigh on XAU/USD. Options market keeps bearish bias intact, ECB, US CPI in focus.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!