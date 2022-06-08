Recap 6/07 – Tuesday, the S&P opened with a 25 handle gap down and then traded another 16 handles lower into a 9:32 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 59 handles into a 10:49 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 29 handles into a 12:16 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 55 handles into a 3:54 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 4 handles into the close.

6/07 – The major indices, following a pullback opening, rallied for most of the rest of the day for a strong up day per the following closes: DJIA + 264.36 ; S&P 500 + 39.25 the Nasdaq Composite +113.86.

Looking ahead - The next change in trend window is 6/07 AC - Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. Tuesday’s rally makes it likely the market will turn down on Wednesday. However, a sharply lower opening could short circuit this scenario. An ideal scenario is a higher opening and topping in the first hour.

The Now Index has returned to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. D. 6/07 AC – Helio Jupiter Parallel Neptune in Pisces. MAJOR change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

F. 6/10 AC – Helio Mars enters Pisces. Important change in trend Commodity Index & Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market math

6/09 = 841 (29^2) days > 2/19/2020 MAJOR TOP.

6/18 (Sat.) = 17,358 Music days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

*DJIA – 6/13, 6/27.

Fibonacci – 6/8, 6/16, 6/21, 6/27.

Astro – 6/8, 6/14, 6/15, 6/16, 6/21, 6/28, 6/29, 7/1 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 4070 Resistance – 4170, 4210.

Please see below the June Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 5 minute bars for results.