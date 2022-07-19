Recap July 18 - The S&P opened with a 22 handle gap up and then rallied another 18 handles into a 9:55 AM high of the day. From that high, the S&P traded in a narrow sideways range, culminating with a high at 11:59 AM. From that that high, the S&P declined 78 handles into a 3:50 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P bounced 12 handles into the close.

7/18 – The major indices, following a gap up opening, gradually rolled over to finish with a moderate down day per the following closes: DJIA - 215.65; S&P 500 - 32.31; and the Nasdaq Composite - 92.37.

Looking Ahead – We had a change in trend due for over the 7/15 weekend and following a strong opening, the S&P declined about 83 handles from its morning high. The next change in trend window is 7/18 AC which should be a low. However, this is probably not a high confidence window with only a moderate Astro point and a one day decline to wind the spring. Please see details below.

The Now Index has moved back to the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

2. E. 7/18 AC – Helio Jupiter 60 Pluto. Moderate change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, & T-Bonds.

F. 7/20 AC – Geo Jupiter 45 Saturn. Moderate change in trend Coffee, Commodity Index, Oats, & Oil.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

*NYSE – 7/18, 7/22, 7/25.

Fibonacci – 7/25, 7/28.

Astro – 7/18, 7/25, 7/29, 7/29 AC.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 3710 Resistance – 3895.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart.

Support - 3710 Resistance – 3895.

Please see below the July Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.